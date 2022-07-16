Raptors Knock Off Heat but Fall Short of Summer League Finals

The Summer League championship parade will have to wait another year.

The Toronto Raptors may have knocked off the Miami Heat 88-78 on Friday night in their penultimate Summer League game of the year, but if a championship was the goal in Las Vegas, the Raptors will come up just a few points short. It was an 18-point win Toronto needed to advance to the Summer League finale and, despite a 23-point second-half lead, the Heat came storming back in the fourth quarter to mar what's otherwise been an impressive showing for the Raptors in Vegas.

Enough of the nonsense, though. Unless you were here for Summer League titles, it's the future Raptors rotation players that really matter.

Chaos Works Both Ways for Banton

The Raptors got the full Dalano Banton experience Friday night filled with the game-changing speed and maddening turnovers. At one point, the 6-foot-9 supersized point guard scooped up a rebound and bolted up the court with a little too much aggression, forcing up an out-of-control layup. On the ensuing possession, though, Banton poked the ball loose from Kyle Allman Jr. and took it the other way for a pair of free throws when he drew a foul on an aggressive layup attempt.

So far, Banton has proven to be among Toronto's best Summer League performers. He's put up big offensive numbers, including 18 points on Friday night, and contributed across the board. It's just those turnovers, six against Miami, that are going to leave lingering questions about his viability in Toronto's rotation this year. If he can cut those down, his size and speed can create problems for opposing teams.

Brooks Finds a Groove Early

Armoni Brooks isn't going to let the Raptors have any easy decisions when final roster cuts roll around. After a pitiful start to Summer League, the 24-year-old sharpshooter broke out early in Game 4 for Toronto, using his speed to blow by defenders before finally mixing in a trio of three-pointers, finishing the night with 17 points, albeit on 7-for-16 shooting.

Brooks' contract is guaranteed for $250,000 on August 1, per Spotrac, and he'll likely make it that far, but his Summer League hasn't done him very many favors and there's a good chance he'll be on the outside looking in when Toronto is forced to officially trim the roster.

Koloko Has Another Iffy Outing

It's not hard to see why the Raptors were enthralled with Koloko when the No. 33 pick rolled around last month. He showed it briefly Friday night, stepping outside to take on Heat guard Javonte Smart and then recovering for a block from behind when Smart beat him to the hoop. At 7-foot-1, Koloko's inside presence isn't something the Raptors have had in a while.

Summer League, however, has also shown why Koloko was still on the board at No. 33. His offense is virtually non-existent. Aside from a willingness to shoot catch-and-shoot looks, he's yet to show much on that side of the court. He did nail one hook shot with some savvy post moves in the third quarter, but he's going to need a lot of work in the G League this season, putting on weight, refining his offensive skills, and cutting down his defensive fouls.

Up Next: TBD

The Raptors will play one more game on Saturday or Sunday to wrap up Summer League in Las Vegas.