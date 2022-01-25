Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Questionable vs. Hornets, Fred VanVleet Out

The Toronto Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as questionable after ruling out Fred VanVleet for Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets

The good times were bound to come to an end.

Not only will Fred VanVleet be sidelined Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets with right knee swelling, but the Toronto Raptors have now added Scottie Barnes to the injury report as questionable with right wrist swelling.

It's the first time Barnes has popped up on the injury report with the wrist injury. He's previously battled knee tendinitis, a thumb injury, and a brief bout with COVID-19 this year.

VanVleet's injury doesn't sound too serious, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. He's considered day-to-day, Nurse said.

"As we play all these games, everybody’s dinged up," Nurse said. "He’s a little dinged up. They decided he wasn’t gonna go tonight.”

The injury comes on the heels of eight straight 39-plus minute games from VanVleet whose 38.2 minutes per game lead the league by over a minute. He's averaged nearly 39 minutes per game since returning from COVID-19 last month.

Toronto continues to be without Khem Birch who continues to work his way back from surgery to fix his broken nose. He's expected to be back at some point in the next few days.

The Hornets will be without Gordon Hayward who had been listed as questionable with right knee discomfort.

