Scottie Barnes Pops Up on Raptors Injury Report Alongside Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors may be without Scottie Barnes on Tuesday night when they take the court against the Phoenix Suns.

The rookie forward popped up on Toronto's injury report as questionable with right knee soreness, the Raptors announced. He's joined by Gary Trent Jr. who is also questionable with left ankle swelling that kept him out of Sunday's contest.

It's the second time Barnes has popped up on the injury report with the knee injury. He was kept out for one game on New Year's Eve because of the injury.

Trent's ankle injury was sustained during pre-game warmups Sunday evening. He had not been listed on the injury report, but he tweaked something prior to the game and was subsequently ruled out.

"It was pretty surprising to me," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following the game Sunday. "He went through the stuff pre-game and looked fresh as a daisy to me out there. Really bouncing and totally got me by surprise. But he went out to do his workout and was having trouble pushing off his left foot so they needed to take a look at it and decided to hold him out."

Yuta Watanabe has, however, cleared COVID-19 protocols and will re-join the team following a four-game absence.

