Scottie Barnes in Awe of Pascal Siakam: 'Low-key' Wants To Copy Siakam's Moves

Toronto Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes wants to 'low key' get in the gym and copy Pascal Siakam's moves after Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

It took less than two minutes of playing time for Pascal Siakam to do something simply brilliant Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His first bucket of the night was classic Siakam: He went right at Isaac Okoro, spinning to his left before lofting an off-balanced eight-foot floater into the net. Easy, at least for Siakam. Then, mere seconds later, the 28-year-old Toronto Raptors forward took his offense a step further. He got Evan Mobley retreating in transition, took the ball deep into the paint, and then spun around, nailing another floater as Okoro tried to block the shot from behind.

Scottie Barnes couldn't believe it. He jumped out of his seat on the Raptors' bench and gestured to Siakam as if he was sprinkling salt onto a piece of meat. He's cookin' now, the gesture suggested.

"You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the ball, the things that he brings to the game, it's amazing to see," Barnes said of Siakam. "Watching Pascal play is like, wow, damn. Every move he makes, the stepbacks, the spin moves, double spin moves, you know it's coming but still, bang. It's great to have him back out there on the floor."

No matter what the Cavaliers tried to do in the first half, Cleveland had no answer for Siakam who didn't miss a beat in his first game back from a 10-game absence due to a right adductor strain. While so many other Raptors players have struggled in the mid-range this season, Siakam has found a home there, connecting on six of 12 shots outside the restricted area on Monday.

"[It's] amazing to see him out there on the floor the way he scores the ball. Stepbacks, spin moves, be able to reject, all these different things. It's just like, wow. The way he scores is amazing to watch," Barnes added.

For Barnes, those shots are all areas of development. He's just 13-for-58 this season on fadeaways, stepbacks, pull-ups, and turnaround jumpers this year.

Are those skills Barnes wants to get in the gym and learn from Siakam, a reporter asked the sophomore forward Monday night.

"Low key. Low key," he said smiling. "I need to work on my step back."

