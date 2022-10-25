Raptors Update Injury Report for Scottie Barnes & Otto Porter Jr. Ahead of 76ers Game

Scottie Barnes and Otto Porter Jr. both appear to be nearing a return as the Toronto Raptors get set for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Barnes has once again been listed as questionable with a right ankle injury, the team announced Tuesday. He did, however, post a photo scootering around Toronto on his Instagram and was seen on the Raptors' sideline standing and cheering on the team at times Monday night.

Otto Porter Jr., meanwhile, has been listed as doubtful, suggesting some progress after being immediately ruled out by Toronto in each of the previous four games to start the year. He continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin Jr., and Ron Harper Jr. will all me with the Raptors 905 in the G League on Wednesday. Champagnie's brother, Julian, has also been ruled out by the 76ers as he too will be in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

De'Anthony Melton has been listed as questionable for the 76ers.

If Barnes is unable to play for Toronto, expect Christian Koloko to get another start, this time against fellow countryman Joel Embiid. The Raptors have traditionally opted to keep their bench unit in tact for short-term absences and will likely maintain Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher as the first two forwards off the bench.

