LeBron James Recalls 1st Time Seeing Scottie Barnes Play in Grade 7

LeBron James knew right away.

There was something about the unusualness of Scottie Barnes that struck him the first time James saw him back when Barnes was still in seventh grade. It was the way he moved with the ball with those long arms that seem to reach on forever. It was the hight, unusual for a seventh grader with such refined basketball skills.

“I told a good friend of mine that this kid is going to be special," James recalled.

It's been no surprise how good Barnes has been for the Toronto Raptors this season, James said. The way Barnes could defend multiple positions defensively and run the point on offense just wowed James all those years ago.

"It’s no surprise for me, personally. It could be to some of you guys, but I’ve been watching him since seventh grade and it’s a beautiful thing to watch," James added.

Barnes certainly put on a show for James with a career-high 31 points and 17 rebounds. He traded blows with the four-time NBA MVP down the stretch with big-time buckets one after another.

Was it special going against James?

"Not really. I was just really focused on trying to win the game," said Barnes who admitted to growing up more of a Kobe Bryant fan than a James supporter. "But of course, LeBron's done so much for this game. Of course a Hall of Famer. Someone that's just so influential on this game that just paves the way for so many people. Being big, athletic, like myself, being able to dribble the ball, doing multiple different things on the floor. Of course, he was influential for a lot of young kids like me."

