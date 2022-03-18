Nick Nurse Reflects on Precious Achiuwa Telling Him he Can 'Shut Down' Any Team's Best Player

The Los Angeles Clippers made a big mistake.

Down three points in the dying seconds of Wednesday night’s game, Tyronn Lue drew up a play to get Marcus Morris Sr. in isolation. He figured the 32-year-old forward would at least get off a shot the Clippers could live with. What he clearly didn’t account for was Precious Achiuwa’s defense.

Luke Kennard’s down screen on Achiuwa was no use. The 22-year-old Toronto Raptors forward breezed right through it, and when the inbounds pass came to Morris, Achiuwa forced him way behind the three-point line. From there it was just one on one. Morris took two dribbles to his right, stepped back to his left, and fired up an ill-fated three-pointer with Achiuwa draped all over him.

It didn’t even come close to the net.

Those defensive skills have become Achiuwa’s hallmark this season. Even as his offensive game comes along slowly, he’s been a star for the Raptors on the defensive end. It’s why Raptors coach Nick Nurse decided to start him twice last week, using him as the primary defender on Nikola Jokic and LeBron James against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. Nurse figured Achiuwa’s quick feet could help Toronto wall off two of the league’s best offensive players from getting deep into the paint.

“I’m one of the guys physically capable in terms of strength, foot speed, and athleticism, being able to guard bigs and guards and whatever,” Achiuwa said.

That confidence goes back to a conversation Achiwua had with Nurse earlier in the season.

“He told me a long while ago that ‘if anybody ever gets really hot in the game, put me on ‘em, I'll do everything I can to shut the water off,’” Nurse recalled.

Precious Achiuwa defends LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena 1 / 4

It’s played out that way for the Raptors who are 4.5 points per 100 possessions stingier on defense when Achiuwa is on the court compared to when he sits. While most of those minutes have come against players with two to three inches on him, Achiuwa has been just as good defending wings and at times guards. Forwards, for example, are shooting just 40% from the field when Achiuwa is the primary defender and, despite his size, opposing shooters are 2.3% worse than their season average when Achiuwa is defending behind the arc, per NBA Stats.

“That’s probably his biggest attribute, whether he knows it or not, that's where he could be special, guarding through five, sitting down, being a tough one on one defender, blocking shots at the rim, just being a presence in the paint,” said Fred VanVleet.

On this Raptors team, that's what matters most. Achiuwa's defense has been there all season. His offensive game is coming. When it hits, that Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade is going to look like another brilliant piece of work by Toronto.

Further Reading

Clippers wowed by Scottie Barnes who draws Draymond Green comparison: 'He's built like a 2K MyPlayer'

Pascal Siakam continues to own California as Raptors end road trip with victory over Clippers

Nick Nurse jokingly asks Clippers to stop taking all of Toronto's players