Nick Nurse Says Juancho Hernangomez Will Fixture Into the Rotation this Season

An action-packed summer for Juancho Hernangomez appears to have landed him a spot in the Toronto Raptors rotation to start the season.

Few players in the NBA have had a crazier past few months than the 6-foot-9 Raptors forward who made his acting debut as Bo Cruz in the Adam Sandler movie Hustle and then hit the hardcourt, leading Spain to a EuroCup championship in August. While the Raptors have tried to take it easy on Hernangomez so far this preseason, the offseason addition has done enough to make a strong first impression with his new club.

"I think he's a piece that we need with the shooting. I like his cutting, his passing, and we're learning he's a really good team defender and we're learning how we can use him on the ball as well," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Thursday after practice. "I would imagine he's gonna especially early in the season, find his way into the rotation."

Part of that is the expectation that Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. may be limited when they start the season due to a pair of hamstring injuries, but Nurse said he wants to find Hernangomez some rotation minutes even when the other forwards return.

"He’s got a great basketball IQ, knows how to play, he’s played on winning teams, can really stretch the floor and obviously shoot threes," Fred VanVleet said of Hernangomez who has been a 35.1% three-point shooter for his career. "I think Juancho is a great role player and a guy that can help make my job easier, Pascal’s job easier, and everybody’s job easier."

It may be tough to find Herngomez significant minutes if everyone is healthy this season despite what Nurse says, but last year certainly showed Toronto how important depth is over the course of an 82-game season. With a handful of injuries already plaguing the team and plenty of rest nights on the horizon this season, Hernangomez will be a useful big off the bench when his number is eventually called this year.

