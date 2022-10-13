Raptors Discuss Expectations For Scottie Barnes Ahead of Anticipated Sophomore Season

A year ago at this time, the Toronto Raptors were just hoping Scottie Barnes could make some impact in his rookie season. They'd shocked the world by selecting him with the No. 4 pick and expectations weren't particularly high for a prospect considered to have serious offensive questions.

What a difference a year makes. After a Rookie of the Year campaign and an offseason of debating the merits of trading Barnes for Kevin Durant, Year 2 for Barnes comes with the burden of expectations on his shoulder. Will he average 20 points per game this season? (No) Will he be an All-Star this season? (Probably not) Can he be the Raptors' best player? (Also, no) For all the chatter off the court, Barnes is unfazed.

"I just go on the floor (and) try to help us win," he said Thursday after practice. "I don't really think about it when I'm on the floor. So I'm just out there playing and trying to do what I can."

Through four preseason games this year Barnes has been a tad underwhelming. He's averaging just 6.3 points per game while shooting 36.4% from the floor with more turnovers than assists. Part of it, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, is Barnes is returning from a right ankle injury he suffered just before training camp that kept him sidelined for three weeks. While the injury is back to 100%, Barnes said, he's had to play some catch-up, getting back into shape while his teammates were already finding a groove.

"I think the test comes tomorrow," Nurse said ahead of the team's preseason finale in Montreal. "I think he's put in a good couple of days of work. ... Looked good, in the mix on a lot of things, more aggressive and things like that. But we'll see."

For Nurse, much like last season, success for Barnes will come down to minutes. He wants his sophomore forward to play with the same kind of energy and charisma that made him a difference-maker last year. The leash, though, will be a little bit tighter this season with less wiggle room for mistakes.

"If he’s going to play as hard and effort and energy and enthusiasm that he has, he’ll be just fine," Nurse added. "Especially with our team, I think that the way it's falling out on the stat sheet or whatever is gonna change probably fairly dramatically each night and understanding that you can have a really good performance and some nights that's gonna mean 18 points and some nights that's gonna mean eight points."

On a team as egalitarian as the Raptors with so many mouths to feed, it'll be hard for Barnes to reach star status this season. His defense will likely improve and he should help contribute more to winning but his shot attempts and points per game are unlikely to skyrocket.

“I think everybody should manage their expectations," said Fred VanVleet. "I know rookie of the year doesn’t really help that situation. You expect another monster jump. He’ll be fine. He’s a heck of a player. He’s a great kid. There will be ups. There will be downs. I don’t think anybody’s worried about Scottie.”

