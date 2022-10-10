Skip to main content
Raptors See New Confidence in Dalano Banton: Looks Like He's 'Ready to Crack the Rotation'

Raptors See New Confidence in Dalano Banton: Looks Like He's 'Ready to Crack the Rotation'

The Toronto Raptors have seen a rigorous summer pay off for Dalano Banton who is playing with a newfound confidence so far this preseason
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dalano Banton would be forgiven if he needed a break to just catch his breath.

It's been almost 12 months of non-stop basketball for the Toronto Raptors second-year guard who bounced back and forth between the G League and the NBA last season, at one point playing four games in four days last season. That gave way to a summer filled with Summer League action, Rico Hines runs in Los Angeles, and a trip to Brazil to represent Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup.

Exhausted?

"I’m young and I’m loving it," said the 22-year-old Canadian. "Whenever I get the opportunity to play in a live game I’m all for it."

All that playing time has paid off for Banton who has been among the brightest stars for the Raptors so far this preseason. He's found a new confidence and poise in his game as he's learned to limit the turnovers and lead the offense while still maintaining that speed that made him such an intriguing prospect a year ago.

"He’s playing at the tempo he wants to play at and I think he's doing a little bit of everything, not only at the offensive end," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse following Banton's 11-point showing Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. “I think he's playing in transition, he's running the team pretty good, and he's executing the sets. But he's really been good at the defensive end. He's really noticeable, getting his hands on the basketball and poking it away or reaching in from the weak side or stripping one away. He's done a good job using that length.”

Late in the third quarter Sunday, the Raptors sent a pair of screens to the top of the arc to spring Banton loose. A year ago, Banton might have panicked with the final seconds of the quarter winding down and tried chaotically to beat his man to the bucket. This time, though, he stayed calm, and when the Bulls switched the first screen and dropped on the second, Banton made the wise decision, finding Juancho Hernangomez for an open three-pointer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Moments later, when Toronto ran the same action to start the fourth quarter, Banton saw a mismatch against Andre Drummon and decided to attack, using his speed to drive to the rim and flush a one-handed slam.

"It just feels like he’s reading the floor a little bit in his second go-around and we hope to continue to see him take strides out there," said Nurse. "I've liked the communication that he's had to get the rest of the guys into sets and organizing them and he's done some of that on his own"

"He just seems to be more comfortable with the reads, with the speed of the game,” Fred VanVleet said. “Obviously it’s going to be hard for a 6-foot-9 point guard not to have success in the NBA just with the size and the lanes that are available to him, being able to finish around the rim. He’s getting more comfortable with the jump shot, so it looks like a guy who has taken that step and feels like a guy that is ready to crack the rotation.”

With the injury bug already plaguing the Raptors this preseason, there's a good chance Banton does start the season in the rotation. Toronto had planned to lean on its size off the bench with Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Otto Porter Jr. leading the way, but a pair of hamstring injuries to Boucher and Porter have forced Nurse to tweak things a little as the regular season approaches.

Banton, though, will be more than ready when his number is called upon later this month. While the rest of the team is still ramping up, trying to work off the rust of a long summer, Banton's been ahead of the game, having never taken his foot off the gas pedal in the first place.

"I’m just putting my head down and continuing to enjoy the process and trusting in it," he said.

Further Reading

Raptors not concerned about preseason shooting woes following loss to Bulls

Justin Champagnie is ready to show he belongs as final roster cuts approach for Raptors

Raptors add state of the art screen to practice facility to help with analytics department

USATSI_19208477_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17594813_168390270_lowres
News

Justin Champagnie is Ready to Show He Belongs as Final Roster Cuts Approach for Raptors

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17613690_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Host Bulls in Preseason Action: Where to Watch, Odds, & Game Preview

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_19191738_168390270_lowres
News

Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18016287_168390270_lowres
News

Rockets Coach Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Ruled Out vs. Raptors

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18047741_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors at Rockets: Where to Watch, Odds, Preseason Preview

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17005488_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors' Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19168101_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Malachi Flynn Fractures Cheekbone, Will Wear Mask Upon Return

By All Raptors Staff