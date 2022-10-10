Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls

Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year.

Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.

"It's a process," said VanVleet who tweaked his offseason training to keep him better in shape this season. "I have my own goals for the season and where I am now, I'm surely not playing my best, but no one really cares at this point. My body's feeling good and I got a new body, I've got to test the wheels out a little bit and shake the rust off and, again, we want to be playing in April, May and June and I want to be peaking at the end of the year and not in October."

Aside from Trent, none of Toronto's regulars was particularly effective against the Bulls. Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa managed just 6-for-23 shooting, with just one three-pointer made between the three of them. The Raptors as a team shot just 35% from the field and 21.6% from behind the arc, their third straight game in which they've been unable to manage at least 25% from three-point range.

"I don't think you worry. I would say that the body of work, well (VanVleet) and O.G., puts them in the, I don't know exactly, but probably the 38 to 40% range in the body of work," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. "I think they both had a lot of good looks tonight, too. It's getting the rust off, getting in shape, getting all those things going, but I think those guys body of work over the last couple of years speaks for itself and I'm sure they'll continue that body of work when it's for real."

Banton Continues to Star

Dalano Banton seems to have solidified himself as a rotation player for the Raptors with a hot start to the preseason. He came checked in with the first group of substitutions Sunday night and has continued to look stellar for Toronto.

He's been a tempo-changer for the Raptors but unlike last season, his impressive play has come largely without the turnover mistakes that plagued him for much of last year. His three-point shot hasn't quite developed into a weapon, but he makes smart decisions off the ball and has shown growth as an offensive initiator.

"I think the big thing is he just looks so comfortable out there," Nurse said of Banton who finished the night with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting. "He’s playing at the tempo he wants to play at and I think he's doing a little bit of everything, not only at the offensive end, I think he's playing in transition. He's running the team pretty good, He's executing the sets, those kinds of things. But he's really been good at the defensive end, right. He's really noticeable, getting his hands on the basketball and poking it away or reaching in from the weak side or whatever stripping one away."

The eventual return of Malachi Flynn could displace Banton from the rotation but with the way Banton is playing right now it'll be hard to leave him on the bench.

Barnes briefly hobbled to the sideline in the third quarter after appearing to get bumped into by Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls' 6-foot-10 center who Barnes spent most of the night defending. Considering Barnes' 6-foot-8 stature, it was an impressive task for the sophomore forward who kept Vucevic in check with some voracious fronting in the paint. He did, however, return later in the quarter after rookie center Christian Koloko had some trouble stopping Vucevic.

Chris Boucher missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out on Wednesday in the preseason finale. Flynn and Otto Porter Jr. were also sidelined.

Up Next: Boston Celtics

The Raptors will head to Montreal to wrap up their preseason schedule on Oct. 14 with a 7 p.m. ET tilt against the Boston Celtics.