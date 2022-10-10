Skip to main content
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors haven't looked sharp this preseason but the shooting issues aren't raising concerns following a loss to the Chicago Bulls
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year.

Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.

"It's a process," said VanVleet who tweaked his offseason training to keep him better in shape this season. "I have my own goals for the season and where I am now, I'm surely not playing my best, but no one really cares at this point. My body's feeling good and I got a new body, I've got to test the wheels out a little bit and shake the rust off and, again, we want to be playing in April, May and June and I want to be peaking at the end of the year and not in October."

Aside from Trent, none of Toronto's regulars was particularly effective against the Bulls. Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, and Precious Achiuwa managed just 6-for-23 shooting, with just one three-pointer made between the three of them. The Raptors as a team shot just 35% from the field and 21.6% from behind the arc, their third straight game in which they've been unable to manage at least 25% from three-point range.

"I don't think you worry. I would say that the body of work, well (VanVleet) and O.G., puts them in the, I don't know exactly, but probably the 38 to 40% range in the body of work," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. "I think they both had a lot of good looks tonight, too. It's getting the rust off, getting in shape, getting all those things going, but I think those guys body of work over the last couple of years speaks for itself and I'm sure they'll continue that body of work when it's for real."

