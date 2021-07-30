Raptors Select Canadian Dalano Banton & David Johnson in 2nd Round

The Toronto Raptors have selected Nebraska's Dalano Banton and Louisville's David Johnson in the second round of the NBA Draft

After selecting a versatile wing in the first round, the Toronto Raptors have doubled down with some more versatility and size in the second round taking a pair of long guards with picks 46 and 47.

At 46, Toronto kept the Dalano Banton home. The 21-year-old Torontonian is a 6-foot-9 point guard who averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.9 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore at Nebraska last year.

"He has an excellent IQ and is a great passer," Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown said. "Legit 6’9, fluid, can do it all. Just needs to improve his shot."

Immediately following Banton's selection, Toronto added another long guard in David Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Lousiville. Johnson, 20, averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6% from three-point range.

The two guards add a little bit more size and versatility to the back of Toronto's deep backcourt rotation.

Further Reading

Raptors select Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the NBA Draft

Bobby Webster discusses Masai Ujiri's, Pascal Siakam, and the team's draft strategy

Report: Raptors among 3 teams 'most likely' to land Ben Simmons