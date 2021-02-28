Sergio Scariolo To Coach Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will be led by Sergio Scariolo on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo will get his second crack at head coaching duties on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls.

The 59-year-old made his coaching debut on Friday night against the Houston Rockets after Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches were forced to quarantine due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Raptors have announced that Scariolo will handle pre-game and post-game media availabilities on Sunday night.

Toronto will also be without Pascal Siakam who was ruled out by the team for health and safety reasons. He will reportedly miss the Raptors' final three games before the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is unclear if Siakam's COVID-19 issues are related to the coaching staff's problems. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team was hoping to have more information about that on Saturday. Nothing has been made available to the media.

The Raptors are scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and then wrap up their first-half schedule on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. The second half of their season will begin on March 11 at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

It remains unclear when Nurse will return to his head coaching duties.

