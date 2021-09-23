September 23, 2021
Sportsnet Shakes Up Raptors Broadcast With Alvin Williams Replacing Leo Rautins
Publish date:

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors games are going to look and sound a little different next season.

Sportsnet has made some changes to its broadcasts ahead of the 2021-22 season.  Long-time color commentator Leo Rautins has been replaced by former Toronto Raptors guard Alvin Williams who will sit alongside Matt Devlin in the booth. On the sidelines, Amy Audibert will take over reporting duties as the newest member of the Sportsnet Raptors' team.

The games will once again be split between TSN and Sportsnet with the home opener airing on TSN and Sportsnet The Fan 590 radio. 

TSN games will, of course, be called by Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong. 

Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play duties for Sportsnet's radio games along with Paul Jones while Jones and Sherman Hamilton share duties on TSN 1050 radio.

TSN will air DeMar DeRozan's return to Toronto on October 25 while Sportsnet will air Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto on Feb 5.

