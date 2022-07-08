Raptors Sign D.J. Wilson to Multi-Year Deal

D.J. Wilson is back with the Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old forward has inked a multi-year deal to re-join the Raptors after three 10-day contracts last season, Toronto announced Friday. Per team policy, the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Wilson played in four games for Toronto last year, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 13.5 minutes. He joined the team during the Raptors' COVID-19 outbreak last winter and quickly caught the attention of Raptors coach Nick Nurse who valued Wilson's size and rebounding in the paint.

The former 17th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft is currently in Las Vegas with the Raptors Summer League team where he's expected to play alongside Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Christian Koloko, and David Johnson.

With Wilson under contract, Toronto's roster is now almost full. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Chris Boucher, Thad Young, Khem Birch, Malachi Flynn, Banton, and Svi Mykhailiuk all have guaranteed contracts. Champagnie is expected to be back with the team next season and a contract will eventually be signed by Koloko. That leaves Armoni Brooks, Johnson, and potentially one or two training camp invitees vying for potentially one roster spot this summer.

