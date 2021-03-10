Report: Raptors Sign Henry Ellenson to 10-Day Contract

With the Raptors 905's G League season now over, the Toronto Raptors are making some promotions.

Toronto has reportedly signed Henry Ellenson to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old, Ellenson played in 15 games with the 905 this season averaging 21.2 points and 8.1 rebounds. He was an elite pick-and-pop threat as a 6-foot-10 big who shot 42.7% on 8.3 3-point attempts per game.

The Raptors have a need for a big man like Ellenson who can potentially log some minutes in Toronto's frontcourt. He's a former 18th overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft who has never quite found his footing in the NBA. The Raptors, however, have typically liked bigs who an space the floor and shoot from distance and that is certainly something Ellenson can provide.

Ellenson was a traning camp invitee for Toronto but was cut by the organziation before signing with the 905 to play in the G League Bubble this season.

