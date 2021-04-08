Report: Raptors Planning to Sign Khem Birch

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly agree to terms with former Orlando Magic centre Khem Birch

Khem Birch is returning home, at least sort of.

The Orlando Magic are reportedly planning to waive their 6-foot-9 Canadian centre allowing him to sign with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Birch, a Montreal native, is having the best statistical season of his career. He's averaging 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Magic this year and last season he looked well on his way to becoming a contributing NBA player. Being 28 years old, however, and heading toward free agency this summer made him expendable to the rebuilding Magic.

For the Raptors, it's a great addition to help bolster a very disappointing frontcourt rotation. The offseason signing of Aron Baynes has not gone as planned and while Chirs Boucher has had an impressive offensive season, he doesn't quite have the size to be a true NBA centre.

It's unclear when exactly Birch will be able to sign with the Raptors. He will first have to pass through waivers before he's able to ink a deal with Toronto.

The signing should take up the final empty roster spot for the organization after Toronto reportedly signed Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract on Wednesday.

