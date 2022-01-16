Skip to main content
Simu Liu Jumps to Toronto's Defense, Snapping Back at Bucks Twitter

The Toronto Raptors may have a new celebrity superfan as Simu Liu snapped back at Milwaukee Bucks Twitter following Saturday night's win

Move over, Drake. The Toronto Raptors have a new celebrity superfan.

While Drake was out galavanting with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, playing one-on-one with former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Canadian actor Simu Liu was hunkered down on Raptors Twitter defending off snide remarks from the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the Bucks social media account insulted the Raptors following Milwaukee's 103-96 loss Friday night, telling Toronto fans they could "have your 15 minutes of fame," Liu jumped to the Raptors defense.

"We eliminated you from the playoffs in 2017 and 2019 on our way to our championship but keep talking you sh!t (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The Raptors have now topped the Bucks in five straight games, having swept the season series this year by a combined 17 points and having clinched two of three last year on Milwaukee's way to an NBA championship.

Somehow, Saturday's victory came on the heels of Toronto's fifth straight loss to the Detroit Pistons, an equally perplexing statistic. Especially considering how well the Raptors played in the two games flanking the Detroit loss, a close loss to the Phoenix Suns and then a victory over Milwaukee.

"For whatever reason, we just don't ever seem to get going against Detroit," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. "They come out and guard us and we have a hard time, but two out of three against two best teams in the league from a year ago. Thought we totally outplayed the Suns and deserved to win and didn't get a bounce that we needed. And we outplayed Milwaukee tonight and we did get some bounces that we needed."

