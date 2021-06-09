Sports Illustrated home
NBA Summer League Dates Announced for August

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be heading over to Las Vegas in August to play in the NBA's 16th annual Summer League

The Toronto Raptors can now mark pencil in Summer League dates for this year..

The NBA announced the 16th annual Summer League will take place between August 8 and 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The league will host all 30 NBA teams in a five-game tournament over the 10-day event.

It'll be the first time the NBA has had its Summer League since before the pandemic. Back then, the Raptors were led by Chris Boucher, Jordan Lloyd, Dewan Hernandez, Malcolm Miller, and Terence Davis who was signed away from the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the event.

This season, the team should feature soon-to-be sophomores Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris, Freddie Gillespie, Toronto's 2021 first and second-round picks, and likely a few other young players.

The first day of the league will coincide with the final day of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

