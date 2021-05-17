Raptors Superfan Becomes 1st Fan Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia became the first fan ever to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

It was a strange 2020-21 NBA season for Toronto Raptors fans who were forced to watch their team from afar, but there was at least some good news for one Raptors fan, arguably the biggest Raptors fan of all.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend, becoming the first fan ever to join the Hall.

Bhatia has attended every Raptors game since the team first opened its doors at the Skydome in 1995. He's become an icon off the court for Toronto, always sitting in his courtside seats just under one of the nets. In a March 2020 Instagram Live Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly called Bhatia the most annoying Raptors fan when Drake popped on the stream to ask a question.

Now, after Toronto awarded Bhatia with a 2019 championship ring, the Raptors superfan has a beautiful Basketball Hall of Fame ring to add to his collection.

Hopefully the next time the Raptors take the court it can be in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena with Bhatia sitting in his usual spot.

