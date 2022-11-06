Raptors Open Back-to-Back With Bulls: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Storylines

The Toronto Raptors will open a back-to-back home-and-home with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.

DeMar DeRozan will make his return to Toronto for the first time since preseason this year. O.G. Anunoby will likely be tasked with trying to stop the former Raptor who's averaging 25.6 points on 49.4% shooting.

With Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam's status up in the air for Sunday, the Raptors are going to have to count on Scottie Barnes to shoulder more of the offensive workload. The sophomore forward was far too passive early on Friday, but he found his groove in the fourth to record his first career triple-double.

Expect Christian Koloko to see an extended look Sunday against Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He'll likely get the start with Siakam doubtful to play.

The Raptors have listed Siakam as doubtful and VanVleet and Khem Birch as questionable.

Zach LaVine is questionable for the Bulls while Lonzo Ball, Coby White, and Andre Drummond are out. Derrick Jones Jr. is probable.

