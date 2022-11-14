Skip to main content
Raptors Look to Snap Losing Streak vs. Pistons: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday vs. the Detroit Pistons: Where to watch, game odds, injury reports, and storylines

The Toronto Raptors will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday night when they take on Dwane Casey's Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket will call the game for Detroit.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto lost all three of its games against Casey last season and is now 9-3 against Casey and the Pistons since his firing in 2018. There's no good reason for the Raptors to be so bad against Detroit but it's certainly been a house of horrors for Toronto since Nick Nurse took over.
  • Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will both remain out Monday night meaning Toronto will once again turn to Scottie Barnes to run the offense. It wasn't pretty on Saturday and that'll have to change if the Raptors are going to have any chance against Detroit.
  • Gary Trent Jr. has been in a funk lately, shooting just 34.8% from the floor and 18.5% from behind the arc over the last six games. With so much offensive firepower sidelined, Toronto needs Trent to start hitting his shots.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Siakam, VanVleet, and Precious Achiuwa while Khem Birch has been upgraded to questionable.

The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham while Cory Joseph is questionable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 68.3%. The total for the game is 220.

