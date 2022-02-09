Skip to main content
Raptors Considered Vegas Favorites to Land Myles Turner if Traded

The Toronto Raptors are the betting favorites to land Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner if he's traded

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What's next for the Indiana Pacers?

Having already traded Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, all eyes have turned to Myles Turner, the Pacers big who had reportedly been on the trade market prior to Indiana's big moves. If Indiana decides to part ways with Turner, Vegas has the Toronto Raptors as the betting favorite to land the 6-foot-11 center, according to Bovada.

A trade does, however, seem unlikely considering Turner's lingering foot injury and Indiana's organizational outlook. The Pacers were reportedly determined to move one of Sabonis or Turner and having now accomplished that, Turner appears to be etched in as their center of the future. Vegas has Turner at -400 to stay with the Pacers, implying an 80% chance he isn't traded before Thursday.

Toronto is the most likely trade destination at +550, implying a 15% chance the Raptors swing a deal. On paper, Turner's fit makes sense in Toronto as a 3-and-D big man who would slide perfectly into the Raptors' center spot. The big question is how he'd fit in Toronto's locker room considering he told The Athletic that he was unhappy being nothing more than a "glorified role player" for the Pacers. 

Aside from Toronto, Vegas has the Knicks, Hornets, Trail Blazers, and the Mavericks as the next most likely teams at +950, implying a 9.5% probability.

