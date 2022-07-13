Raptors Among Top 10 Most Likely Landing Spots for Donovan Mitchell, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors may not be frontrunners in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, but Vegas sportsbooks aren't counting out Toronto as a potential landing spot for the Utah Jazz All-Star guard.

With news surfacing that the Jazz will listen to offers on Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto now sits at +1000, conveying about a 10% chance the organization lands Mitchell if he's traded this summer, per BetOnline.ag.

Those odds represent the seventh-highest in the league, trailing the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Considering the asking price for Mitchell is expected to be "steep," per Wojnarowski, a deal to Toronto seems highly unlikely. The Raptors have so far been unwilling to pay the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant and appear disinterested in making any major changes to the roster this summer unless an offer is too good to pass up.

Toronto has all of its future first-round picks if the Jazz are looking for a trade package similar to their Rudy Gobert deal which included, essentially, five first-round picks and no current roster players of significance. However, Mitchell's lackluster defense doesn't quite fit the Raptors mold and Toronto is far more likely to stay the course with its current roster than pay up for a player of Mitchell's caliber.

