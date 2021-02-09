Kyle Lowry's Toronto House Listed For Sale

A house owned by Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been listed for sale in Toronto, multiple sources have told AllRaptors.

The house, shown in an episode of Open Gym, was listed late on Monday afternoon.

Lowry is in the final year of a $31 million contract extension he signed with the Raptors in 2019 and his future with the organization remains unclear.

"That boy is grand, man. I don't want to push his retirement," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said of Lowry prior to the season. "I will say this of Kyle, he's been incredibly respectful to the organization, and we will have that same incredible respect to Kyle anytime. Every day. There's no doubt about that."

Even at 34 years old, Toronto's lead guard has shown no signs of slowing down. He's averaging 17 points, 6.7 assists, and a career-best 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Raptors have not played a game at home in Toronto since February 28, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was hope the team would be able to return to Canada in the second half of the season, but with the emergence of COVID-19 variants, federal restrictions prohibiting non-essential travel has made a return to Toronto seem less likely.

The team has 13 games remaining in the first half of the season prior to the All-Star break. The second half of the schedule has yet to be announced. The Raptors have yet to confirm where they will play their home games for the remainder of the season.

