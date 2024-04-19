Latest Mock Draft Has Raptors Addressing 3 Major Needs
The Toronto Raptors have three needs heading into the offseason: Size, guard depth, and defensive versatility.
It was the message from both head coach Darko Rajaković and team president Masai Ujiri during their season-ending media availabilities. They’re not going to prioritize needs over talent, but if all else is equal, a wing defender and some guard depth could certainly help.
That’s what makes ESPN’s latest mock draft so enticing for Toronto.
No. 6: Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
Need some size?
How about Matas Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 wing out of the G League Ignite? The 19-year-old offers a little bit of everything on both ends of the court.
He’s an impressive off-ball defender who should add strength over his NBA career to help him in on-ball situations. He’s quick enough to defend on the perimeter, though he will have to improve in that area to take on some of the league’s quickest guards.
Offensively, Buzelis is a skilled passer and effective working around the hoop. He fits Toronto’s offensive scheme as someone who can playmake both for himself and others. His shot, however, is a big question mark. He nailed just 26.1% of his three-pointers this season after being an impressive three-point shooter in high school.
“With the team rebuilding and the roster somewhat in flux around Scottie Barnes, grabbing another versatile forward in Buzelis could be beneficial, giving Toronto more positional size and lineup optionality to play with in the frontcourt, something this front office has traditionally favored,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote.
Buzelis has a ton of upside and is the kind of prospect who could slide perfectly into Toronto’s frontcourt. He’ll need to grow his body out a bit more, but if he can improve as an on-ball defender and rediscover his three-point stroke, he could be a home run pick early in the draft.
No. 18: Jared McCain (Duke)
Jared McCain doesn’t exactly fit the bill as a backup point guard for Toronto but when it comes to three-point shooting there are few prospects better.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard is a bit of a tweener right now, not quite enough of a playmaker to be a point guard but a little small to play on the wing. That said, he shot 41.4% from three-point range as a freshman at Duke and showed he’s fully comfortable pulling up or nailing catch-and-shoot threes in rhythm.
“McCain came on in a big way toward the end of the season, showcasing his shooting and feel for the game in place of great measurables,” Woo wrote. “He offers a higher floor than usual for a freshman guard as a result, with the ability to play on and off the ball, knock down shots and make plays for teammates. His defense is still a work in progress, but there's a lot to like about him in the long term, as he could make for a useful addition on a young roster in need of shooting like Toronto's.”
Considering Toronto’s lack of size, McCain might be a bit of a weird fit off the bench, but if the Raptors can address defensive versatility and length elsewhere in the draft, the 20-year-old guard makes a ton of sense in the middle of the first round.
No. 31: Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
Virginia’s Ryan Dunn is the kind of OG Anunoby replacement the Raptors have been searching for defensively. He’s arguably the best defensive wing in college basketball and brings the versatility Toronto is thirsting for.
At 6-foot-8, 208 pounds, Dunn is essentially ready to step into an NBA game and play impactful defense. He averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals and would be an immediate difference-maker for Toronto.
But the other side of the ball isn’t so pretty for the 21-year-old Dunn.
He’s essentially a non-shooter with a 53.2% free throw stroke and offers almost nothing other than interior scoring. He can finish at the hoop, but he’s not a playmaker whatsoever and it’s hard to see potential in his game on the offensive end.
Toronto has taken chances on defense-first players in the past and if the goal is to add defense, Dunn certainly makes sense early in the second round.