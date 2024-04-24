Raptors Add Much Needed Size in Latest Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors have made it clear they’ll be looking to add some size this summer.
Losing Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Christian Koloko this past year has left the organization bereft of much frontcourt size. Yes, Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk are locked up on multi-year deals and Scottie Barnes will be the face of the organization going forward, but Toronto needs more.
That’s where the draft might help.
USA Today’s latest mock draft has the Raptors taking Matas Buzelis with the No. 6 pick, a 6-foot-10 forward out of the G League Ignite.
Buzelis is a modern supersized forward who mixes size and skill like few others in this year’s draft. He’s a skilled post passer who would fit nicely into Toronto’s offensive system as a playmaking big man alongside Barnes. His inside scoring should improve with more strength, but he has a developed floater that should make him an effective roll man at the next level.
Defensively, there’s a lot to like with Buzelis who is particularly effective working off-the-ball as a help defender. He averaged nearly two blocks per game for the Ignite this year and would give Toronto a little more inside size to protect the paint.
There are, however, some questions about Buzelis’ game. He was an effective shooter in college, but he connected on just 26.1% of his three-point attempts and 69.6% of his free throws this year. His on-ball defense is also pretty shaky against quicker guards, making him a potential target in pick-and-roll situations.
Buzelis would be a bit of a developmental project for Toronto. Like Gradey Dick this past year, Buzelis will have to put on some weight if he’s going to find his stride, but there are parts of his game that simply can’t be taught. Finding a 6-foot-10 forward with some playmaking and shooting upside should certainly be enough to peak Toronto’s interest.
No. 19: Zach Edey (Purdue)
Speaking of adding size, USA Today has Toronto going after the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey with its second first-round pick.
Edey is the most accomplished prospect in this year’s class. He’s a two-time NCAA Player of the Year award winner and just wrapped up his senior season with the Boilermakers by leading the nation in scoring.
A decade or two ago, Edey would have been a sure-first No. 1 pick. He was borderline unstoppable at the collegiate level, and he showed impressive development as a post passer and paint defender this past season.
But these days, Edey’s weaknesses have raised some red flags. His slow feet are going to make him exploitable by quick guards and he’s essentially been a non-shooter throughout his collegiate career.
It’s hard to see Edey becoming a regular high-impact player in the NBA, but he certainly should be able to fill a need for someone as a backup big who provides something different off the bench. He’ll need some development to extend his shooting range, but that’s not something that’s scared Toronto off in the past.