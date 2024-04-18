Raptors Say They're Still 'Keeping Tabs' on Former Center Prospect
The Toronto Raptors haven’t lost touch with Christian Koloko.
It’s been a tough year for the former second-round pick who was coming off an impressive rookie campaign at this time last year. He’d started in 19 games for the organization and looked like he’d one day develop into a valuable part of Toronto’s frontcourt depth.
But Koloko popped up on Toronto’s injury report with a respiratory issue just before summer league and was never able to make it back during the season. Despite his constant effort to return, Toronto waived Koloko on January 17, shortly after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.
“We're still keeping tabs on him,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday. “We'll see how things go with his medical. I can’t comment here on where his medical is, but we really wish him the best.”
Koloko’s medical situation is in the hands of the NBA now but he continues to work to get back on the court.
“This has been the toughest moment of my life," Koloko told reporters at an Arizona event earlier this year. “It’s really tough mentally, physically. But I think I’m built for that and I’m going to come back stronger. ... It’s tough, but at some point, you gotta realize that you can’t do anything else. Just stay positive and try to recover.”
The loss of Koloko has left Toronto without a developmental big to pair with Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk going forward. The organization had hopes for Jontay Porter, but the 24-year-old has been banned from the NBA for violating the league’s gambling policies.
“I think those were two good finds for us that fit our program,” Ujiri said. “Maybe we were unlucky in some kind of way.”
Expect the Raptors to add a young center to the fold at some point this summer.