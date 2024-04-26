Nets Big Man Could be Intriguing Fit for Raptors in Free Agency
It’s been a rough stretch for the Toronto Raptors in the frontcourt.
The Jakob Poeltl deal hasn’t aged particularly well and the losses of Christian Koloko and Jontay Porter this past season have left the organization without the kind of young developmental big to grow with its young core. Yes, Kelly Olynyk’s veteran experience should help, but ideally, Toronto wants someone else filling that backup big role who will stick around for the long run.
“I think we've been lucky in the last year or so with really, maybe a backup big that is young guy suits us in some kind of way,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.
There are a couple of intriguing prospects in this year’s draft with UConn’s Donovan Clingan expected to go around the No. 6 pick and Canadian center Zach Edey expected to go around Toronto’s No. 19 pick. The Raptors could go in that direction come draft night, but maybe it’s worth dipping into free agency this summer for a more reliable center.
Nic Claxton’s name has repeatedly come up in connection to the Raptors. Toronto almost acquired the 25-year-old big man back in 2022, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe, and last season Toronto was said to be insistent on acquiring Claxton in any trades involving Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby with the Brooklyn Nets, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.
But now Claxton is a free agent and Toronto can create the kind of cap space necessary to go after the 6-foot-11 defensive difference-maker should the organization opt to go in that direction.
Stylistically, Claxton is a bit of a weird fit alongside Poeltl. He’s a little too good to be a backup big but his total lack of shooting prowess would prohibit the Raptors from being able to use both big men simultaneously.
That said, there’s a lot Claxton does offer, particularly defensively. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting back in 2022-23 and has averaged 2.3 blocks per game over the past two seasons. He’s not quite as sturdy as Poeltl, but his relatively quick feet allow him to be more mobile in switch situations than the options Toronto currently has.
This past season wasn’t quite as impressive for Claxton who saw his points per game and field goal percentage fall compared to two seasons ago, but that could create a buy-low opportunity for Toronto if the Brooklyn Nets aren’t willing to pony up to keep their starting center.
Claxton will probably sign for something in the neighborhood of $20 million next season, meaning Toronto would have to part ways with Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown to free up that kind of cap space. It makes a deal for the former second-round pick a little less appealing, but considering the organization’s need for a young big man and their intrigue in Claxton in the past, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raptors at least consider taking a run at the Nets big man this summer.