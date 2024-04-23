Raptors Get Unfortunate Draft News With Pick Lower than Expected
The Toronto Raptors couldn’t catch a break.
A four-way tiebreaker in the NBA’s order has resulted in Toronto getting the No. 19 pick from the Indiana Pacers, the worst possible outcome for the Raptors, the league announced.
The NBA broke six ties for non-lottery teams on Monday including a tie between Indiana, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic who all had identical records this past season.
Indiana’s pick could have been as high as No. 16, but that pick went to Philadelphia. Los Angeles and Orlando will pick at No. 17 and 18, respectively, with Toronto at the end of the group.
Toronto has a 45.8% chance to keep its own first-round pick next month at the draft lottery if the Raptors can land in the top six. Should the pick fall outside of the top six, Toronto will convey the pick to the San Antonio Spurs as compensation for the Jakob Poeltl trade at last year’s trade deadline.
The Raptors will also have the No. 31 pick to begin the second round of the NBA Draft on Day 2 this year. The pick was originally owned by the Detroit Pistons and acquired from the New York Knicks in the OG Anunoby trade.
Colorado’s Tristan da Silva, Kansas’ Johnny Furphy, Oregon’s Ja'Kobe Walter, and Indiana’s Kel'el Ware are just some of the players that have been tabbed to go at No. 19 in various mock drafts.
The Golden State Warriors drafted Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 pick last year. Tobias Harris and Kevin Huerter have been among the other notable No. 19 picks since 1999.