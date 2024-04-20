Pelicans Center Makes 'Jontay Porter' Joke in Post-Game Presser
Jontay Porter has suddenly become a punchline.
The former Toronto Raptors center was at the butt end of a joke from Larry Nance Jr. on Friday night following the New Orleans Pelicans victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Despite being heavy underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, Nance told reporters that he's confident in his team to pull off the upset.
"We got a ton of respect for them, but, respectfully, I'm betting on the Pels."
Nance paused for a moment before clarifying his comments.
"I'm not betting, no Jontay Porter," Nance said. "I'm not betting. I'm not betting on anything. I don't own a betting app, none of that."
Porter was banned from the NBA earlier this week following an investigation by the league that discovered the 24-year-old had been betting on NBA games and influencing his player while a member of the Raptors. He was found to have played at least 13 bets between January and March of this past season and earned nearly $22,000 in winnings.
The investigation began following the discovery of strange betting patterns surrounding Porter who was found to have exited at least one game early to sway the results of a bet. He disclosed confidential medical information to a known gambler who played an $80,000 wager on Porter to underperform his expected stats. Porter left the game early with a previous undisclosed injury, but the sportsbook froze the wager due to its unusual nature.
Porter appeared in 37 games for the Raptors this past season.