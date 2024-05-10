Report: WNBA Expansion Team Coming to Toronto
The WNBA is coming to Toronto.
Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum and the Kilmer Group Inc. have reportedly been awarded an expansion team by the league, according to the CBC's Shireen Ahmed. An official announcement is expected on May 23 in Toronto.
The team will reportedly begin its inaugural in May 2026 with games set to be held at the 8,000-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, the current home of the Toronto Marlies and Toronto's Professional Women's Hockey League franchise.
Toronto had previously been discussed as a potential landing spot for an expansion team, but talks reportedly fell apart when Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, the organization that owns the Toronto Raptors, could not agree to a deal, per the Toronto Star. It was reportedly Rogers who opposed the deal for Toronto.
Unable to get MLSE's support in the venture, Tanenbaum opted to pursue a team without Bell and Rogers. He has reportedly hired former Raptors executive Teresa Resch who left the organization earlier this season, the CBC reported.
Toronto is set to become the league's 14th franchise after the WNBA expanded this past year to Golden State who will begin operations next season.
The Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky played a preseason game in Toronto last year and sold out Scotiabank Arena in mere minutes. Earlier this month, Edmonton sold out Rogers Place with the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks in town for a preseason game.
Tanenbaum remains a part owner and chairman of MLSE which owns the Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Argos, Toronto F.C., and the Marlies.