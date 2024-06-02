Vince Carter Discusses Raptors Career & End of Toronto Tenure
Vince Carter still thinks about how his tenure with the Toronto Raptors ended.
It wasn't right for anyone.
Carter became a villain in Toronto. He joked about the booing he was subjected to every time he returned to the city in the years following his trade to New Jersey. It was relentless and loud, he said on a recent podcast with Taylor Rooks.
“I just feel like I handled everything the correct way,” Carter said. “I had conversations with people, and I made a decision that we’re seeing now to the 20th power.”
As Carter tells it, Toronto wanted to move into a new phase with Chris Bosh leading the way. He had conversations with members of the Raptors organization about the direction the team was going and if Toronto wanted to move into a new era, he was OK with it.
"One thing I wasn't going to be is a locker room problem, and I think that's what they were looking for," Carter told rooks. "That's not my style, particularly after just telling you, like, wanting to help other guys and drop gems on them…It's not me. It's like, locker room problem? No, no, no, no. More so I'm like, ‘I want to play ball, that's it. That’s it.’”
Toronto dealt Carter in December 2004 in a deal that has gone down as one of the worst in franchise history. Carter went on to play in parts of five seasons for the New Jersey Nets where he twice earned All-Star game honors and led New Jersey to three playoff berths.
“There’s so many things behind the scenes that now, it is what it is, you know, it was perceived to make me look like this and that and I just go back to my same question," Carter said of how his Toronto career ended. "The disappointing thing more than anything is y’all know me. You know how much I love this game. You see the smile. Basketball was everything. It gave me every opportunity — every opportunity that I have today — and I’m thankful for it. I just didn’t understand it. I thought it all through.”
Carter will have his jersey retired by New Jersey next season as he heads into the Basketball Hall of Fame this October. The Raptors have yet to make any announcement regarding Carter and potential honors that are forthcoming, but the organization has hinted that something is coming.