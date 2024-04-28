Rockets Draft: Tidjane Salaun Could Offer Rockets a Needed Project
The Houston Rockets have amassed a wealth of talent in the last few drafts, with near-every player making an immediate impact from the jump.
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun made immediate contributions, and have both now evolved into quasi-cornerstones for the team. Jabari Smith Jr., despite a slow start to his career, still played nightly, and has now come on as a strong shooter and defender. Even Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore inserted themselves as mainstays in the rotation in year one.
After years of filling out their roster, the 2024 NBA Draft could be one where the organization takes a look at a high upside project that’s G League stash-able.
While there’s a few different options on that front, French wing Tidjane Salaun stands out as a strong choice.
At 6-foot-10, Salaun has put up more than respectable numbers in the LNB Pro A league this season — the very same league soon-to-be Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama won MVP in.
Salaun is a projectable shooter and defender, and stands to get even better in a variety of other areas: playmaking, finishing, handling and more. At his best, he could fill the gaps of the Rockets roster with size and versatility. In 30 games with Chloet, he's averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in just over 20 minutes per game.
Houston’s rotation will be even harder to crack next season with the eventual returns of both Tari Eason and new addition Steven Adams. So Salaun could hone his game with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for a season or two before earning real NBA minutes.
French wing Ousmane Dieng, who boasts a similar archetype, is on the very same development path, leading the OKC Blue to the G League championship this season.
While Houston can certainly add win-now talent in the coming months, they might be best served investing in their future.
