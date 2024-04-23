Inside the Rockets: Meet the team
Inside the Rockets — a FanNation affiliate on the Sports Illustrated network — is here to provide diverse coverage of the Houston Rockets. This will include game day coverage, analysis of the trade market, data-driven deep dives, practice reports, commentary, as well as NBA draft profiles and coverage of Houston's future strategy. In short, we will have all the Rockets content you crave in one location.
Meet the Team:
Derek Parker - Publisher
Twitter: @DParkOK
Derek has been an NBA sports writer for five years now, covering a variety of teams in the league. His stops include four seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder beat, two seasons covering Oklahoma football and softball and a variety of prep teams in the area in-between.
Coty Davis - Lead Beat Reporter
Twitter: @CotyDavis_24
Coty is a credentialed media member and beat reporter covering the Houston Rockets. He began covering the team during the 2019-20 season and has feature stories on Tari Eason, Amen Thomspon and former forward K.J. Martin.
Jeremy Brener - Staff Writer
Twitter: @Jeremy Brener
Jeremy graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. During his professional career, he has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games.
Anthony Duckett - Staff Writer
Anthony has been covering the NBA since 2019, with a primary focus on the Houston Rockets. He has also covered the NFL during his tenure as a journalist.
Twitter: @a_duckett
Nick Crain - Managing Editor
Twitter: @CrainNBA
Nick has been a credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, covering the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.
