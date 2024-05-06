Paolo Banchero's Success Creates What-If Scenario With Rockets
HOUSTON — The Orlando Magic's season ended Sunday afternoon in a 106-94 Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic held an 18-point first-half lead but were outscored 63-41 in the final two periods.
The loss ended Paolo Banchero's second season. The former Duke prospect had a prominent year, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the regular season. Banchero's play warranted his first All-Star nod in February.
Banchero led the Magic to its most successful season since the jettison of Dwight Howard in 2012. However, his All-Star production was another reminder of how the 2022 NBA Draft became a missed opportunity for the Houston Rockets.
Before the Magic took Banchero with the top overall selection, the Rockets were favored to land the versatile forward with the No. 3 pick. At the time, Orlando had their eyes set on Jabari Smith Jr., who came into the draft after a prosperous lone season at Auburn University.
However, Banchero to the Magic became realistic the night before the draft. The Magic flipped its decision and changed the course of a pair of franchises.
Smith has established himself as a vital part of the Rockets' rebuild. He has shown flashes of the player that nearly made him the top overall selection. However, Banchero's production almost led the Magic to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
In his first career postseason series against the Cavaliers, Banchero averaged 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He scored 38 points amid Orlando's Game 7 loss inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
