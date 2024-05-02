Rockets A Trade Destination For Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon?
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will make little changes to their roster this offseason. However, there could be one or two moves general manager Rafael Stone and coach Ime Udoka could make in hopes of improving their team.
Bleacher Report recently listed one player from each franchise who could be on the move this summer. For the Portland Trail Blazers, Bleacher Report named veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon as a candidate.
If Brogdon is on the move this summer, the Rockets should be in play, given the relationship he established with Udoka during their lone season together with the Boston Celtics.
Brogdon played a significant role in helping Boston reach the 2022 NBA Finals and could repeat his contributions within Udoka's rotation in Houston. In January, Brogdon recorded 19 points and six assists to lift the Trail Blazers to a 137-131 overtime comeback victory against the Rockets.
"Malcolm has been awesome," Billups told Inside the Rockets on Jan. 24. "He is the voice for us. He has a ton of experience and has played for a lot of coaches. He is so efficient when on the floor. He also has a certain presence about him. It has been so good to have him. Now that he is starting, he has been playing well and great. He gives us a chance every single night."
The Rockets will be in need of a backup guard, given the likelihood of Aaron Holiday's departure, who is set to become a free agent in July. Brogdon, 31, averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 assists across 39 games for the Trail Blazers. Portland acquired him in a three-team deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.