Rockets Free Agent Roundup: Aaron Holiday
After being selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Aaron Holiday had somewhat of an up-and-down start to his career. Before signing with the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2023-24 season, the former UCLA star had played for four different NBA teams in six seasons.
Playing on a one-year, $2.35 million deal with the Rockets last season, Holiday had a fantastic season. Especially as the team faced various injuries at the guard position throughout the season, he stepped up in a big way. The 27-year-old averaged 6.6 points in just 16.3 minutes per game while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. He played in 78 games — tied for second on the roster — and was a steady force off the bench.
Holiday had several significant games that lifted the Rockets to victories, including a contest against the Thunder in which he knocked down six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. His 3-point shooting was much needed for Houston this season, and Holiday was one of the best perimeter shooters on the team.
Now that he’s a free agent, the Rockets will have to consider whether or not they want to re-sign Holiday. Of course, he would also have to make the decision to return and have mutual interest. While he should have several suitors on the market and might demand slightly more money than he did on his previous contract, Holiday would be a great signing.
He already knows the system and has chemistry with the others on the roster. He’s also built trust with coach Ime Udoka and is a veteran in the locker room. As such, Houston should heavily consider bringing Holiday back for the right price.
