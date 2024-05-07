Ex-Rockets Defensive Ace Facing Obvious Decision
In many respects, P.J. Tucker has been a bit of an ageless wonder. The long-time 3-and-D forward rose to prominence in his late 20s, at which point many players' NBA careers have already concluded.
Tucker was a key lynchpin for the Houston Rockets from 2017 through 2020, as his defensive versatility allowed the Rockets to run a switch-heavy scheme under Jeff Bzdelik, the former defensive coordinator and assistant coach. Tucker was also one of the league's best corner 3-point shooters, while also consistently being one of the Rockets' best shooters on the roster.
This made it easy for Tucker and James Harden to develop chemistry on the court, as Harden would kick it to Tucker in the corners almost endlessly. Tucker and Harden became good friends off the court, as well.
Although Tucker stands just 6-foot-6, he's always played much bigger than his frame, as he's always been willing to throw his body around for the betterment of the team. Tucker's selflessness and team-friendly attitude was especially on display in 2019-20, when the Rockets adopted the microball strategy, which essentially removed the role of a true center and put Tucker at center, in spite of his size limitations.
However, Tucker and Harden were never able to get over the hump in Houston.
Fast forward four years and Tucker is teammates with Harden once more and their team faced yet another early postseason disappointment with the LA Clippers.
Although, this time Tucker was unable to help the team and provide the same value as earlier in his career. And understandably so, as not many people are able to play at a high level at age 38.
Tucker has a looming $11.5 million player option, which he will reportedly be picking up.
This is a no-brainer, as Tucker isn't worth such a hefty salary at this stage of his career. If he were to opt-out, he'd likely be on the veteran minimum. But he earned the three-year $33 million deal that he was inked to in 2022.
Especially after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the title in 2021 and being a pivotal role player for the Miami Heat the very next season. Tucker would be wise to reap in the fruits of his labor.
Those NBA checks will be drying up rather quickly. And although Tucker has raked in over $78 million in NBA contracts, there won't be any other opportunity to make this sort of revenue.
This isn't just the right decision, it's essentially the only decision.
