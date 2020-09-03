SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Eric Gordon Delivers in Game 7 After Season-Long Struggles

Michael Shapiro

By most measures, 2019-20 has been the most frustrating year of Eric Gordon's career. 

Gordon missed 36 games due to knee surgery and a smattering of leg injuries, and he finished the regular season shooting a career-worst 36.9% from the field. But it’s fair to assume Gordon would trade any regular-season struggles for his standout performance in Game 7 on Wednesday.

Gordon led all Rockets with 21 points in Houston’s 104-102 victory, serving as a catalyst in the first half with four threes. The performance marked a return to form for the Indiana product, who had previously served as an effective Swiss Army knife in previous postseasons. That version of Gordon was on full display in Game 7.

“Obviously we needed every one of [Gordon's threes]. Robert Covington, too, the threes he hit were unbelievable," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "[James Harden] didn't have a good shooting night, but they picked up the slack.”

Gordon’s performance in Game 7 should breed confidence for Houston as they approach a matchup with the top-seeded Lakers. The Rockets will need its trio of guards to score at a high clip to keep up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and their pair of MVPs—Harden and Russell Westbrook—have found success against Los Angeles in the regular season. Harden has a chance to light it up beyond the arc. Westbrook will continue to attack the rim with a fury. Gordon provides the best of both worlds, balancing the Rockets offense depending on which superstar is on the floor.

The Rockets wouldn’t be in round two without Gordon’s contributions. They won’t beat the Lakers if he can’t come close to replicating his Game 7 performance over the next two weeks.

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Role Players Lead Way to Game 7 Win over Thunder

Eric Gordon, Robert Covington and Jeff Green combined for 55 points as the Rockets advanced to a second-round matchup with the Lakers.

Michael Shapiro

by

Anuz Thapa

James Harden Compliments Luguentz Dort After Seven-Game Battle

Harden: "[Dort] played his butt off. He’s gonna have a long career in this league.”

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Salvages Shooting Woes With Clutch Block in Game 7

Harden made just one of nine threes in Game 7, but he saved Houston's season with a block of Luguentz Dort with less than five seconds left.

Michael Shapiro

How Chris Paul Found Success vs. Houston’s Small-Ball Defense

Paul thrived in isolation situations down the stretch in Game 6 as he tallied 15 fourth-quarter points.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Look to Rely on James Harden Late in Game 7

Harden took just one shot in the final four minutes on Monday as Chris Paul led the Thunder’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Drop Game 6 as Chris Paul, Thunder Avoid Elimination

Paul tallied 28 points on 10-20 shooting as Oklahoma City forced a Game 7 with a 104-100 win.

Michael Shapiro

How the Rockets Exploited Luguentz Dort in Game 5 Blowout

Dort went 3-16 from the field and finished with a minus-24 in 23 minutes in Houston's Game 5 win.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Faces Potential Discipline After Schroder Headbutt

Tucker and Schroder were ejected in the third quarter of the Rockets' 114-80 win in Game 5 on Saturday.

Michael Shapiro

Third Quarter Surge Fuels Rockets' Game 5 Win Over Thunder

James Harden led all scorers with 31 points on Saturday as the Rockets took a 3–2 series lead on Oklahoma City.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Have Minutes Limit in Game 5 vs. Thunder

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "I'm planning on [a minutes restriction] but you never know. And Russell, he’ll be hard to hold down."

Michael Shapiro