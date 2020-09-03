Rockets' Role Players Lead Way to Game 7 Win over Thunder

The Rockets' offseason addition of Russell Westbrook defined their season, but Daryl Morey didn't stop tweaking Houston's roster after a summer splash.

Homegrown center Clint Capela was shipped to Atlanta in February as the Rockets brought in Robert Covington, and Jeff Green was added shortly thereafter. Morey's move entrenched the Rockets' small-ball experiment as a permanent strategy. It placed Russell Westbrook in a place to succeed. On Wednesday, the midseason additions paved the way to a season-saving Game 7 win.

Covington, Green and Eric Gordon combined for 54 points in the Rockets' 104-102 win over the Thunder, saving the Rockets while James Harden struggled. Covington hit six triples as the three-time scoring champion went just 1-for-9 from three. Gordon was the first-half catalyst, finishing the night with 21 points. As the franchise anchor searched for his jumper, his teammates picked up the slack.

We shouldn't ignore Morey's marquee addition after Game 7. Westbrook tallied 20 points on a 9-for-20 effort from the field, leading the way amid Harden's offensive disappearance. The 2016-17 MVP provided an interior presence unseen in recent playoffs, attacking the rim with a fury late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The Rockets fell in previous elimination games as they clanked three after three off the iron. Westbrook provided a crucial additional element late in Game 7.

It's hard to see the Rockets surviving a series with LeBron James and the Lakers if they play as they did against Oklahoma City. Harden was a non-factor for long stretches in Game 7, and Houston struggled to stay in front of the Thunder throughout the series. But the Rockets are still alive despite their struggles, and a new series can bring a whole new set of outcomes. Better to win ugly than go home early. The Rockets proved as such on Wednesday, and a second-round matchup with the No. 1 seed awaits. It's hard to imagine Houston still chasing the Larry O'Brien Trophy without Morey's midseason additions.