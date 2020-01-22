RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Eric Gordon Discusses 'Sacrifice' as Rockets' Sixth-Man

Michael Shapiro

It's been anything but a smooth season for Eric Gordon. 

The Rockets' sixth-man limped out of the gate, shooting just 28.4% from three in his first nine games before undergoing right knee surgery in November. Gordon missed 22 games before returning to the lineup on Dec. 29, and he's struggled in each of the last two games. Gordon has shot over 40% in one of his last seven appearances. The Rockets are scoring just 105.5 points per 100 possessions when Gordon and James Harden share the floor. As the Rockets sputter, so does their sixth man. 

Like James Harden, there's no easy answer to Gordon's short slump. The Indiana product can be a lethal scoring option when he's playing effectively, and he was one of Houston's most reliable options against the Warriors in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Gordon is a dynamic floor spacer with extended range. He's quick off the bounce, and a sneaky dunker in traffic. But that skill-set isn't on full display at the moment. Gordon said he lacks "rhythm" as he eyes a return to his 2018-19 form. 

"When you come off the bench and try to find a rhythm, I’m your third playmaker. You have to sacrifice a lot when you’re in my role," Gordon told the media at the Toyota Center on Tuesday. "There might be games I might get a lot of shots. There’s going to be some I don’t."

Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets will be Gordon's tenth game since returning from knee surgery, and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni continues to use a 30-minute cap on the 6'4" guard. The Rockets have reached at least the Western Conference semifinals with Gordon in each of the last three seasons. His rhythm in April and May is more important than a brief January dip. Gordon will continue to preach patience, and he's not lacking in confidence, either. 

"We're too talented of a team to lose four and a row. That's just not us," Gordon said. "We're going to make the playoffs. I'm not worried about that. ...We just got to win one and move on from there."

Gordon and the Rockets will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they host the Nuggets on Wednesday. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.  

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Secures Triple-Double Against Every Team

Westbrook finished with a 30-point triple double in a loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Harden Looks to End Slump: 'It's All About Me'

Harden is shooting just 23.1% from three in his last seven games, including a 1-17 effort against the Thunder on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Austin Rivers (Thumb) Questionable vs. Nuggets

Rivers missed each of the Rockets last two games after injuring his thumb against Memphis on Jan. 14.

Michael Shapiro

Tucker 'Fighting Through' Nerve Damage in Shoulder

Tucker suffered a "stinger" in his shoulder in the Rockets' win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 11.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

James Harden Struggles, Rockets Collapse vs Thunder

Harden finished the night 9-29 from the floor and 1-17 from three in Houston's 112-107 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers Out vs. Thunder With Thumb Injury

Rivers expects to return to the floor on Wednesday as the Rockets host the Nuggets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Preaches Confidence After Rockets Loss

Russell Westbrook scored 35 points on Saturday as the Rockets lost their third straight game.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Defensive Woes Continue in Loss to Lakers

The Rockets lost the second-chance points battle 24-4 as they lost their third straight game.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Moves to No. 7 on All-Time Threes List

Harden has the second-most threes in the NBA since joining the Rockets in October 2012, trailing only Steph Curry.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Welcomes Dwight Howard Back to Houston

D'Antoni coached Howard for one season in Los Angeles in 2012-13.

Michael Shapiro