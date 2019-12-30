It was no Harden, no Westbrook, no problem for the Rockets through the first three quarters at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Sunday, but the undermanned Houston squad limped to the finish line in a 127-112 loss to the Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni mined quality performances from a string of players in the defeat, though the lack of a true shot creator reared its ugly head down the stretch. What could have been a major morale boost quickly turned into a disappointing loss, squandering a chance for Houston to log a short-handed win. But as the Pelicans caught fire late, the Rockets' offense struggled. Life can be hard without James Harden.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's defeat.

Role Players Sputter Late

The Rockets' merry band of misfits shined through three quarters, and Houston's final statistics paint an encouraging offensive picture. Seven Rockets tallied over eight points on Sunday, led by 22 from Daniel House and 19 from Isaiah Hartenstein. Houston adopted a heavy dose of pick-and-roll, and the move paid dividends early en route to 64 points at the half. But D'Antoni's schematic adjustment could only keep the Rockets afloat for so long.

Houston did not make a single three in the fourth quarter, and it made just one field goal in the first 4:30 of the final frame. Jrue Holiday swallowed up rookie guard Chris Clemons, while the Hartenstein rolls were met with sturdier rim protection compared to the first half. Houston is accustomed to dumping the ball to Harden in the fourth quarter and letting him work. With the NBA's scoring leader out of the lineup, the Rockets were woefully unprepared in crunch time. Their personnel shortcomings provided another stark reminder of where the franchise would be without Harden.

Gordon Sharp in Return

Houston should head back to the Toyota Center encouraged despite Sunday's loss, largely due to the early returns on Eric Gordon's knee. The Indiana product dropped 20 points in 22 minutes in his first game since Nov. 13, banging home four threes in the contest. Gordon appeared lighter on Sunday than he did early in the season, slashing to the tin with similar burst to the 2018-19 regular season. Houston's shooting guard previously said knee surgery was "something that needed to happen," and his early-season struggles suggested as such. Gordon now looks to be unburdened from knee issues, giving the Rockets a major spark as they chase the Western Conference crown. A December loss pales in comparison to the impact of a healthy Gordon in D'Antoni's rotation.

Clemons Impressive Behind Rivers

Chris Clemons saw a major boost in minutes as Russell Westbrook sat the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, and the 5'9" rookie delivered in a major way. Clemons–who recently signed a three-year deal with the Rockets–hit four threes on the evening as he finished the night with 14 points and 10 assists. The last Rockets' rookie to record a points-assists double-double: Steve Francis in 2000. Not exactly bad company for the Campbell product.

Clemons' range adds major value in Houston's offense. He's proven to be an impressive asset in minutes next to Harden, serving as a dangerous three-point option when the two-time scoring champion is trapped. Clemons can connect from 30 feet, and he's an effective driver to the tin despite his diminutive frame. Clemons continues to work his way into the Rockets' rotation, and he could even see minor playing time as a rookie in the postseason. It's been a strong start to Clemons' NBA career after dominating the Big South Conference from 2015-19.

Up Next: vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Rockets will close the decade at the Toyota Center on Tuesday as they host the Nuggets in a battle of Western Conference contenders. Houston traveled to Denver for the teams' first matchup of the season, and the contest created a demarcation point in the Rockets' season. Mike Malone's squad was the first to aggressively double-team James Harden throughout an entire game this season, and the scheme has drawn a slate of copycats against the two-time scoring champion. Expect Malone and the 23–9 Nuggets to dial-up a similar strategy on New Year's Eve.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 6 p.m. CT.