Remembering Josh Smith, Rockets' Game 6 Comeback vs. Clippers

As we roll through the third month of the NBA's coronavirus suspension, many fans have turned to watching old games as they wait for the 2019-20 season to resume. And there's one game in particular for Rockets' fans to re-watch on Thursday.

Houston faced playoff elimination five years ago on Thursday, entering the Staples Center in Los Angeles trailing the Clippers 3–2 in the Western Conference semifinals. Down 12 with less than eight minutes to play, the Rockets' outlook was bleak, especially against Los Angeles' Big 3 of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Josh Smith wasn't worried.

The former Hawks forward had been a solid member of the Rockets' rotation in 2014-15, averaging 12 points and 25.5 minutes per game. But down double digits in Los Angeles, Smith turned into a star. He banged home back-to-back threes with under seven minutes to play, cutting Los Angeles' lead to five points.

Smith made a layup to cut the Clippers' lead to two with 5:24 to play, and another unlikely hero quickly emerged. Forward Corey Brewer tallied five straight points with under five minutes to play, giving the Rockets a 105-102 lead they would never relinquish. Houston left the Staples Center with a 119-107 victory, pulling off one of the more unlikely comebacks in recent memory.

Houston still had to win Game 7 at the Toyota Center to advance to the Western Conference finals, and James Harden delivered after sitting on the bench during the Rockets' Game 6 comeback. Harden led all scorers with 31 points in Game 7–including a 15-18 mark from the free throw line–while Trevor Ariza tallied 22 points on six threes in a 113-100 victory.

The Warriors dispatched the Rockets in five games in the Western Conference finals, kicking off what has become a pattern in recent seasons. And as Houston still waits for its first Finals of the Harden era, Game 6 of the 2015 West semifinals may stand as the best Rockets win of the last decade.