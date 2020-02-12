The conversation surrounding the Rockets' addition of Robert Covington followed a consistent pattern following the trade deadline.

Houston swapping Clint Capela for Covington was assumed to unleash the Rockets' offense, specifically for point guard Russell Westbrook. But skepticism reigned regarding the other end of the floor. Critics lambasted the Rockets for shipping the lone center in their rotation, and the cries only grew louder after Houston failed to add an additional frontcourt piece on the buyout market. The concerns appear to be overblown.

The Rockets are No. 14 in defensive rating in their last four games since acquiring Covington, and a hot shooting night from Phoenix on Feb. 7 dampens the figure to a degree. Houston's defense remains imperfect, but it's stouter than one would expect. The Rockets took a size hit when they dealt Capela. They've earned a major boost in flexibility and switchability.

So just how exactly has Covington altered the Rockets' defense? The 6'9" forward has already made a significant impact. Houston has shifted from traditional pick-and-roll coverage to a switch-everything scheme, a move that has paid early dividends. James Harden and Russell Westbrook no longer have to fight through screens, and there is no center lumbering on an island (though Capela is more mobile than most bigs). Instead, the Rockets feel comfortable engineering any 1-on-1 matchup, even given potential size disparities.

Harden's defensive shortcomings are a bit counterintuitive. He can struggle to contain dynamic guards and wings on the perimeter, but in the post, he's downright stout. Harden has faced 92 post-up possessions this year, the most in the NBA. Yet it's a wonder why teams keep pressing their luck down low against the 2017-18 MVP.

Harden is allowing a measly 0.55 points per post-up possession this season, the best mark of all 97 players with at least 30 post-ups defended. He's is a brick wall in the post, as is P.J. Tucker. Covington and Danuel House are similarly effective down low. For a truly undersized team, only Ben McLemore struggles contain players on the block. The Rockets are a collection of "linebackers," as Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said on Monday. They'll welcome forays into the post.

"Teams haven't been scoring on us [in the post]," Covington said after the Rockets' win over the Celtics on Tuesday. "We've got me, [P.J. Tucker], [Danuel] House, guys that have great post defense, so we haven't been hurt by that. We just got to keep building off that, keep getting physical."

The Rockets have no problem battling down low, though they still struggle to keep teams off the offensive glass. Houston has allowed 10 offensive rebounds in each of its last three games, and Utah clawed back into Sunday's contest on the back of its rebounding prowess. But the Rockets have a solution to counter their natural rebounding woes.

Houston has ratcheted up its turnover production with Covington, generating 73 (most in the NBA) in its last four games. The stream of turnovers is no coincidence. The Rockets are perhaps the most active team in the Western Conference in opponents' passing lanes, using their immense length and athleticism to disrupt opposing offenses. Covington is a steals and deflections master (ranking No. 4 and No.7, respectively, in 2019-20) and Westbrook has been wreaking havoc for a decade. A quartet of Westbrook, Covington, House and Tucker is a nightmare for opposing teams on the perimeter. Houston's defensive activity over the last four games is sure to induce a major sigh of relief from Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni.

Perhaps the Rockets will wilt in a seven-game series, drained by their size disadvantage against the Lakers or other similarly-sized squad. The postseason is a grind, and the accumulated miles could take a toll when the calendar turns to May. But Houston will deal with those concerns when the playoffs arrive. In the interim, the Rockets have reshaped their defense to suit their personnel, allowing their superstars to flourish in the process. Houston's plan is certainly radical. It's also quite logical given their roster construction.

“We just look and see how we can maximize this team," head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Feb. 9. "It's doesn't have to do with 'they're making a statement, they're trying something crazy.' We play better this way.”