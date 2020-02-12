James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been ships in the night since the calendar turned to 2020. The Rockets' pair of MVPs share the floor each night, but they've lately failed to turn in strong performances in the same game. Westbrook has been dominant over the last month while Harden has largely struggled. The NBA's scoring leader has played his best in 2020 when Westbrook rests. Can Mike D'Antoni get his superstars on the same wavelength before the postseason?

Tuesday's 116-105 win over the Celtics should certainly provide a dose of optimism. Houston's dynamic duo combined for 78 points on 50% shooting against Boston, trading quarters of excellence in the second half. Harden carried the load in the third quarter (more on that below) and Westbrook took control late as Harden battled a lower leg injury. Houston remains a legitimate title contender when its dynamic duo produces at such a significant clip.

Here are three takeaways as the Rockets enter the All-Star break at 34–20.

Houston Defense Stifles Celtics

Harden led Houston's offense on Tuesday night, but the Rockets' victory stemmed from their outstanding effort on the defensive end. Boston finished the night shooting just 42% from the field and 39% from three, and Houston generated 14 turnovers. The early returns on the Rockets' defense after trading Clint Capela remain encouraging.

Houston has battled a pair of behemoths since swapping Capela for Robert Covington, battling Anthony Davis and the Lakers on Feb. 6 before facing Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Feb. 9. Tuesday brought a new challenge. The Celtics' best lineups are without a traditional center, and with Enes Kanter logging just eight minutes, Boston played without a five for much of Daniel Theis' time off the floor. A small-ball battle quickly emerged.

The Rockets continued their defensive blueprint against a smaller, more mobile squad. They switched with abandon and flew around passing lanes, using their impressive length and athleticism to disrupt paint entrances throughout the contest. Houston continued to welcome post-up opportunities, a much easier decision against Boston than Los Angeles. The Celtics couldn't bully Houston down low on Tuesday, and their offense failed to connect from three. Tuesday marked one of the Rockets' best defensive performances of the season.

"Teams haven't been scoring on us [in the post]," Covington said postgame. "We've got me, [P.J. Tucker], [Danuel] House, guys that have great post defense, so we haven't been hurt by that. We just got to keep building off that, keep getting physical. "

Harden Erupts in Third

The first half of Tuesday's matchup was a true defensive battle, with neither team crossing 50 points by halftime. Harden kickstarted the Rockets' offense in the third quarter. The two-time scoring champion poured in 19 consecutive points in the third quarter, carrying the Rockets' offense as Russell Westbrook sat on the bench. Harden made just two field goals in the fourth quarter–largely due to a left leg injury–but his imprint on the game was already evident. When the Rockets needed a spark, their franchise leader stepped up, finishing the evening with 42 points on just 19 shots.

Westbrook Remains Efficient

It was far from a solo act for the Rockets on Tuesday. Harden led all scorers with 42 points, but Westbrook wasn't far behind with 36 points on 23 shots. The fourth quarter was Westbrook's time to shine on Tuesday.

Westbrook tallied 13 fourth-quarter points on 5-7 shooting, adding four assists down the stretch. The UCLA product continued his winning blueprint late. Westbrook drove into the lane with impunity without a center in the game, careening toward the rim on nearly every available possession. Westbrook made 12 of his 13 field goals in the paint. He went to the free-throw line 13 times. When Harden was banged-up late, Westbrook delivered.

"[Westbrook] brings so much to the game," Harden said postgame. "That aggressiveness going to the rim and then his playmaking ability as well. ...He puts so much pressure on the rim, that's key to our team."

Most Rockets will welcome the All-Star break, but perhaps Westbrook is an outlier. He's been on an absolute tear of late, averaging 35.7 points and 6.9 assists per game in his last 10 contests. Westbrook is shooting 52% in that span, marking a dominant stretch for Houston's point guard. When Westbrook is in rhythm, the Rockets' backcourt is likely the best in basketball.

Up Next: at Golden State on Feb. 20

The Rockets will have over a week off after Tuesday's win, next taking the floor against the Warriors after All-Star weekend in Chicago. The extended break is a welcome one for Houston, who has been tested by a short rotation over the last month. Rockets' forward (and small-ball center) P.J. Tucker should be greatly helped by the extended break, entering All-Star weekend averaging 35 minutes per game just three months ahead of his 35th birthday.

Houston will be in Golden State after the All-Star break. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.