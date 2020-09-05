SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Robert Covington Shining as Two-Way Force For Small-Ball Rockets

Michael Shapiro

The term 3-and-D has become a bit of a crutch in 2020, used to describe most any wing who isn't a primary offensive option. But it truly is rare to find a player proficient on both ends. The top defenders are often more middling than marksmen from three. Elite floor spacers are usually limited in their coverage abilities. Robert Covington checks both boxes with relative ease. 

Houston's forward has shined in his first five playoff eight with the Rockets, continuing his strong play since being dealt from Minnesota in February. Covington is averaging 12.4 points per game in 2020 postseason on 51 percent from three. He's averaging 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks. On a team with two MVPs, Covington is at times Houston's most impactful player. Daryl Morey's midseason acquisition looks smarter by the game. 

Covington scored just six points in the Rockets' Game 1 blowout of the Lakers on Friday, though he was certainly among the most impactful players on the floor. Covington wreaked havoc in passing lanes with four steals, and he added a block of JaVale McGee from the weak-side. The Tennessee State product is first in steals and fifth in blocks in the playoffs. He's Houston's leading rim protector. The Rockets' small-ball experiment doesn't work without Covington's versatility

"[Morey] does a good job of looking at the analytics and knowing that our little guys can guard bigs. So why not do it?," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said after Game 1. "Getting Covington was the key. We know we have a very unique team. We can compete."

Covington's defense prowess was expected when he came to Houston. His offensive ability has come as a relative surprise. Covington scored 21 points in a Game 7 win over Oklahoma City, and he's hit 18 of his last 31 threes. Perhaps his current hot streak is a bit unsustainable. Covington struggled mightily from three before the postseason, and his shot has ebbed and flowed as a Rocket. But Covington appears increasingly adept from three with Houston. He's showing little concern pulling the trigger from beyond the arc, and he's limiting ill-fated forays near the foul line. Hesitation is the greatest sin in Mike D'Antoni's offense. Houston's coach doesn't worry about that with Covington.

The Rockets viewed themselves on equal footing with the Lakers and Clippers throughout the regular season, and that belief was entrenched after a blowout in Game 1. This is a dynamic roster filled with flexible pieces, deployed by D'Antoni to hamper the NBA's leading Goliath. Houston's small-ball blueprint was enough to beat Oklahoma City. It was a driving force behind the win in Game 1. Covington is a linchpin of Houston's grand experiment, thriving as the Rockets look to pull off a second-round upset. They certainly look capable of doing so after Friday night. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Harden Returns to MVP Form as Rockets Win Game 1

Harden led all scorers with 36 points as he shot 12-20 from the field in Houston's 112-97 win.

Michael Shapiro

by

Michael Shapiro

Rockets' Defense Stifles LeBron James, Lakers in Game 1 Win

James scored 20 points on 7-15 shooting as the Rockets sprinted to a double-digit victory in Game 1.

Michael Shapiro

Can P.J. Tucker, Rockets Slow Supersized Lakers?

Houston's small-ball unit will be tested like never before against Anthony Davis and the Lakers in round two.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Role Players Lead Way to Game 7 Win over Thunder

Eric Gordon, Robert Covington and Jeff Green combined for 55 points as the Rockets advanced to a second-round matchup with the Lakers.

Michael Shapiro

by

Anuz Thapa

Eric Gordon Delivers in Game 7 After Season-Long Struggles

Gordon hit five threes in Game 7 on Wednesday as he and Robert Covington led the Rockets with 21 points.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Compliments Luguentz Dort After Seven-Game Battle

Harden: "[Dort] played his butt off. He’s gonna have a long career in this league.”

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Salvages Shooting Woes With Clutch Block in Game 7

Harden made just one of nine threes in Game 7, but he saved Houston's season with a block of Luguentz Dort with less than five seconds left.

Michael Shapiro

How Chris Paul Found Success vs. Houston’s Small-Ball Defense

Paul thrived in isolation situations down the stretch in Game 6 as he tallied 15 fourth-quarter points.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Look to Rely on James Harden Late in Game 7

Harden took just one shot in the final four minutes on Monday as Chris Paul led the Thunder’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Drop Game 6 as Chris Paul, Thunder Avoid Elimination

Paul tallied 28 points on 10-20 shooting as Oklahoma City forced a Game 7 with a 104-100 win.

Michael Shapiro