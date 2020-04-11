How Robert Covington Unlocked the Rockets' Best Lineups

Daryl Morey has never been afraid to buck conventional wisdom, a trait that has helped elevate the Rockets into perennial contender status in the Western Conference across the last half decade. But even considering Morey's penchant for chaos, Houston's general manager made a startling gamble on Feb. 4.

The Rockets sent 25-year-old center Clint Capela to Atlanta in a four-team deal, a trade that sent away the last homegrown first-round pick on Houston's roster. Who did Morey receive in return? 6'7" forward Robert Covington. The former Timberwolves and Sixers forward had long been a rumored trade candidate for Houston, but the price concerned some. Dealing the team's only rotation center and a first-round pick for another wing appeared to be a curious decision. But Morey's gamble quickly paid off.

Covington made an instant impact with Houston. He banged home four threes in his Rockets' debut on Feb. 6, adding two blocks and two steals in a win over the Lakers. And his production held steady through the next month. Covington is averaging 12.8 points per game with the Rockets on 35.7% shooting from three, and he's tallied 35 blocks in his last 15 games (third in the NBA). Covington has excelled as Houston's newest 3-and-D wing.

Many questioned Morey's trade on Feb. 4, but the groundwork for a potential deal had been laid throughout January. The Rockets began to experiment with P.J. Tucker at center for significant stretches once the calendar turned to 2020, leaning fully into their small-ball DNA. The move was born in part out of necessity as Capela battled a nagging heel injury, but head coach Mike D'Antoni showed little hesitancy in going small. Rather than turn to Isaiah Hartenstein or peruse the center market, Houston made a decisive step. Tucker's shift to the five was permanent. Covington would fill the void on the wing.

Tucker and Covington now serve as Houston's de-facto frontline, starting most contests next to Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Danuel House. While House is more likely to cover speedy wings and guards, Tucker and Covington have embraced their job as interior warriors. They've thrived in the role.

Tucker is deployed on the beefier bigs, those who are adept at cleaning the glass and finishing inside. Tucker's frame compensates for his 6'5" stature. He's a brick on the block and a wall when he turns to box out, allowing Westbrook or Harden to snag a rebound and run in transition. Covington is more of a jack-of-all-trades. He can battle down low to a degree, but he's more equipped to chase forwards and big men with significant size. Covington is often Houston's best bet on Anthony Davis or Paul George.

Both Covington and Tucker are quality individual defenders, though it's their natural chemistry that has been so impressive. The pair of forwards operate on a proverbial string, directing traffic and switching assignments with the fluidity of 10-year teammates. Tucker is the Rockets' premier film hound. Covington is praised for his defensive intellect. Houston is at a size disadvantage after shipping Capela, but they are more flexible than ever.

Covington isn't a mirror of Tucker on the offensive end. He's less reliable from the corner yet more imposing off the bounce, a bit more spry than his frontcourt mate considering the tread on their respective tires. But like Tucker, Covington is comfortable as an unselfish spacer. And he's been impressive alongside Houston's stars.

Covington, Harden and Westbrook are outscoring teams by 9.9 points per 100 possessions in 2019-20. The mark balloons to plus-10.8 points per 100 possessions when Covington, Tucker and Westbrook share the floor. Covington has been the tide that lifts all boats in his first month with the Rockets.

We should be a touch careful making sweeping declarations after just 14 games. Perhaps the Rockets will wilt in a seven-game series against an elite center. A cold stretch from Covington could force Mike D'Antoni to try other options at the wing. But despite the small sample, it's hard not to be confident in Morey's decision. Covington has been an impact player for the Rockets since his first game with the franchise. He should be a helpful piece alongside Harden and Westbrook both in the (potential) 2020 playoffs, and over the next half-decade.