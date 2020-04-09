InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Happy Anniversary to Russell Westbrook's Iconic 50-Point Triple-Double

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook has dazzled fans with a collection of memorable games in his 12 NBA seasons, including a fair share of thrilling efforts with the Rockets in 2019-20. But perhaps no Westbrook performance is as celebrated as his 50-point game game the Nuggets on April 9, 2017. 

Let's set the stakes. Oklahoma City was locked into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with just three regular-season games remaining, set to face the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. But while the games were immaterial to the Thunder's seeding, the contest in Denver marked a critical opportunity for Westbrook. He entered the evening with 41 triple-doubles on the season, tied with Oscar Robertson for the most in basketball history. With three games left in the season, Westbrook was chasing one of the league's long-standing records. 

Not only did Westbrook break Robertson's single-season record, he did so in dominant fashion. He tallied his 10th assist of the game with 4:16 to play to cut Denver's lead to 10, and with the triple-double secured, Westbrook quickly took over. 

Westbrook scored the last 15 Thunder points in under four minutes, including a layup to cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds remaining. After a defensive stop and Westbrook rebound, timeout was called with two seconds remaining. With the game on the line, Westbrook came up clutch with one of the greatest shots in regular-season history.

Westbrook's iconic triple is unlikely to be a celebrated date for Rockets' fans. The shot helped carry Westbrook past James Harden for the 2016-17 MVP, a decision derided by some in hindsight. 

Houston subsequently eliminated the Thunder in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, though the Rockets' run ended in the next series against San Antonio. Now Westbrook and Harden are together, with both eyeing a return from the NBA's coronavirus suspension. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben McLemore Sends 'Social Distancing' PSA During NBA's Hiatus

McLemore teamed up with manufacturer C3 to create and deliver N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looking to End Finals by Labor Day Weekend

The NBA is looking at a number of contingencies for a return from its COVID-19 suspension, including a postseason played solely in Las Vegas.

Michael Shapiro

Jayson Tatum: James Harden Was Robbed of 2018-19 MVP

Tatum: “James Harden should have won MVP last year. ...He definitely should have won back-to-back MVPs.”

Michael Shapiro

Tomjanovich Tabs Murphy, Olajuwon for Hall of Fame Induction

Tomjanovich was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 4.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Won't Consider Ending COVID-19 Suspension Until May 1

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "We should accept that at least for the month of April we won't be in any position to make any decisions."

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Return to Form After COVID-19 Hiatus?

Gordon averaged 14.5 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting a career-low 37% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

How Are the Rockets Training During the COVID-19 Hiatus?

Rockers' director of athletic performance Javair Gillett discussed Houston's training program with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

Michael Shapiro

Who Should Compete in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E Competition?

The NBA and ESPN are "working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Pessimistic 2019-20 Season Will Return

The NBA and Players Association are reportedly, "angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Donates $20,000 to Houston Food Bank

House joins teammates Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore in helping out during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro