The Rockets had won five straight games by double digits entering Saturday night, but a road tilt against the Celtics provided a major test of their small-ball orthodoxy. Houston passed with flying colors.

Russell Westbrook and Co. erased an 11-point halftime deficit in Saturday's 111-110 victory, advancing to 39–20 in 2019-20. But the victory marked more than another notch in the win column as the Rockets look to snag the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Saturday night added further credence to the Rockets not only being able to survive in the postseason, but thrive.

It wasn't an easy victory for Houston on Saturday. The Rockets held a five-point lead with 36 seconds remaining, but a pair of Boston threes–including a buzzer-beater by Jaylen Brown at the end of regulation–sent the game to overtime. The last-minute triples extended the contest, but they didn't derail the Rockets. James Harden hit a pair of free throws to give Houston a one-point lead with 24 seconds remaining, and P.J. Tucker contested a missed mid-range jumper by Jaylen Brown as time expired. That's now six straight wins for the Rockets, who are increasingly making the case as a true Finals contender.

Houston answered a pair of critical questions on Saturday, beginning on the defensive end. The Rockets have been fairly sturdy in the paint in the small-ball era, leaning on a stout (and long) group of wing defenders. Houston's biggest issues have actually come on the perimeter. Opposing guards have found their way into the lane with ease, often targeting Harden in perimeter isolation situations. Boston followed a similar formula in the first half on Saturday.

The Celtics converted 12 field goals in the paint in the first half, with many of the buckets coming via dribble penetration. Houston flipped the script after halftime.

Boston made just seven shots in the third quarter, and its offense found far less breathing room than in the previous two quarters. Harden held his own in isolation. P.J. Tucker rotated manically onto open shooters. New acquisition Robert Covington provided the biggest impact on the defensive end, continuing to thrive as the Rockets' premier rim protector. Houston may be one of the more unconventional teams in recent memory, but it's not lacking in defensive talent.

The other central question in Houston's quest for the Finals lies with its most significant addition in 2019-20. Many derided the Rockets' addition of Russell Westbrook in July, claiming he was an ill-fitting piece in Mike D'Antoni's three-happy system. The critics appeared to be validated as Westbrook struggled to start the season, but those voices have been increasingly quieted in recent weeks. Westbrook has averaged 32.4 points and 7.4 assists per game since Jan. 1. Saturday night marked another All-NBA performance.

Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points in Boston, adding eight rebounds and five assists. And it wasn't an inefficient 40-piece, either. Westbrook finished the night 16-27 from the field, including a 6-9 mark in the second half. The 2016-17 MVP bullied his way to the tin throughout the night, taking advantage of Boston's lack of interior defense. And when the Celtics packed the paint, Westbrook remained undeterred. His mid-range shot was steady, and the now three-averse point guard banged home a triple in the first half. After two months of question marks, Houston now has two true MVP talents.

The Rockets didn't receive a pair of MVP performances on Saturday despite Westbrook's dominance. James Harden turned in one of his worst efforts of the season in Boston, making just seven of 24 shots while finishing the night 4-17 from three. Beating a Finals contender with such a poor Harden performance would be unthinkable in November and December. Westbrook's recent dominance has changed the narrative of Houston's season.

We won't exactly pencil Houston in for the Finals after Saturday's victory. The Western Conference is a gauntlet, and the Rockets could have to beat both Los Angeles squads to win the West for the first time since 1995. But what was once a longshot is now a distinct possibility. Houston is playing its best basketball of the season. With a revamped roster and renewed MVP, the Rockets remain as scary a playoff opponent as any team in the Western Conference.